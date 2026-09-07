Tensions Rise: Portsmouth Protests Against Migrant Arrivals
British minister Emma Reynolds criticized hundreds of protesters for blocking streets in Portsmouth to prevent migrant arrivals. The protests, organized by far-right groups, followed a similar demonstration in Dover. Police controlled the situation, but concerns remain about the rapid organization of such rallies.
British minister Emma Reynolds condemned protesters who blocked streets in Portsmouth, aiming to stop migrants arriving from France. She described the actions as "thuggish."
The protest was the second in two days, with a similar demonstration occurring in Dover. Police managed to bring the situation under control in Portsmouth, but concerns remain over the protest's rapid organization by far-right groups.
Reynolds noted a decrease in migrant arrivals compared to last year, but the number of migrants per boat has increased as smugglers change tactics. The choice of Portsmouth marks a shift in usual migration routes.
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