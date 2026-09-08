Sabalenka's Triumph: A Gripping Battle at the U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, faced a challenging match against Linda Noskova at the U.S. Open but emerged victorious, reaching the semi-finals. Despite a tough match, Sabalenka showcased resilience and skill to advance, setting the stage for a clash with the winner of the Pegula-Navarro match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:52 IST
Sabalenka's Triumph: A Gripping Battle at the U.S. Open
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning world number one, overcame a formidable challenge from Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in a thrilling encounter at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

In a match filled with moments of tension and brilliance, Sabalenka prevailed with a 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(10-7) victory, advancing to the semi-finals for the sixth straight year. The Czech sixth seed, Noskova, put up a strong fight, delivering 18 aces and saving seven of nine break points. However, she faltered when it mattered most.

Sabalenka's next challenge lies in the winner of an all-American match between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, promising another exciting showdown in her quest to retain her U.S. Open title.

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