Sabalenka's Triumph: A Gripping Battle at the U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning world number one, overcame a formidable challenge from Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in a thrilling encounter at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

In a match filled with moments of tension and brilliance, Sabalenka prevailed with a 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(10-7) victory, advancing to the semi-finals for the sixth straight year. The Czech sixth seed, Noskova, put up a strong fight, delivering 18 aces and saving seven of nine break points. However, she faltered when it mattered most.

Sabalenka's next challenge lies in the winner of an all-American match between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, promising another exciting showdown in her quest to retain her U.S. Open title.