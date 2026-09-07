Shockwaves in Germany: Far-Right AfD Surges in Saxony-Anhalt Elections

Chancellor Friedrich Merz excluded collaboration with the AfD after its recent electoral win in Saxony-Anhalt, attributing this political upheaval to a tectonic shift in the German political landscape. The AfD's victory highlights the deep unpopularity of Merz's coalition, striking concern among Germany's European neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:04 IST
Shockwaves in Germany: Far-Right AfD Surges in Saxony-Anhalt Elections
Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz ruled out any collaboration with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) after the far-right party surged in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections. This outcome signaled a major shake-up in Germany's political scene, shaking Merz's party 'to its very foundations,' as he conceded.

The anti-immigrant, pro-Russia AfD secured nearly 44% of the vote, underlining the unpopularity of Merz's coalition government and raising concerns among neighboring France and Poland. Despite this, the AfD fell short of an absolute majority in the state legislature, obtaining 39 of the 83 seats.

An ongoing debate ensues in Germany about mainstream parties' longstanding refusal to cooperate with the AfD. The far-right party's growing influence, now buoyed by this electoral triumph, triggers further ideological divides, reflecting a tectonic shift in Germany's political landscape.

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