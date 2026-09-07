FTSE 100 Dips Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Rate Hike Concerns

The FTSE 100 index experienced a slight decline, influenced by rising oil prices and potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Energy stocks helped counterbalance the drop. The FTSE 100 closed 0.1% lower, and the FTSE 250 decreased by 0.3%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:48 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Rate Hike Concerns
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London's FTSE 100 index experienced a slight setback as increasing oil prices and the potential for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve cast a shadow over the markets.

Despite the prevailing concerns, gains in energy stocks provided a cushion against a more substantial decline, allowing the index to close with only a minor loss.

The FTSE 100 finished the day 0.1% lower at 10,822.13 points, with the midcap FTSE 250 also slipping 0.3%, reflecting broader apprehensions in the investing community.

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