FTSE 100 Dips Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Rate Hike Concerns

London's FTSE 100 index experienced a slight setback as increasing oil prices and the potential for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve cast a shadow over the markets.

Despite the prevailing concerns, gains in energy stocks provided a cushion against a more substantial decline, allowing the index to close with only a minor loss.

The FTSE 100 finished the day 0.1% lower at 10,822.13 points, with the midcap FTSE 250 also slipping 0.3%, reflecting broader apprehensions in the investing community.