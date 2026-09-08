Turbulence in Asian Markets Amid Yen Surge and Gulf Tensions

The yen rose significantly as Asian markets faced uncertainty due to varied regional economic data and escalating threats in the Persian Gulf. This led to increased oil prices and bond yields. Despite mixed economic growth data, Japan's economy showed strength, while wages in Japan saw their largest rise since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 07:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 07:15 IST
Turbulence in Asian Markets Amid Yen Surge and Gulf Tensions
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The yen made significant strides on Tuesday in a day where Asian markets experienced uncertainty. Mixed regional economic data and heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf contributed to an upward trend in oil prices and bond yields.

The Nikkei 225 experienced fluctuations before closing up by 0.2%, with the yen hitting its strongest level since February. Contrarily, the S&P 500 e-mini futures saw a minor decline after a U.S. holiday. Meanwhile, ongoing U.S.-Iranian conflicts have exacerbated oil prices, especially as Iran threatened retaliation on key energy infrastructures.

Japan's latest economic data shows faster-than-expected growth for the April-June quarter, yet falling short of analyst projections. Simultaneously, Japanese real wages saw significant growth. However, in Australia, consumer sentiment slumped, impacting share prices.

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