Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at U.S. Open: Day Nine Highlights
Day nine of the U.S. Open featured intense matches, with Botic van de Zandschulp making a remarkable comeback, and Elena Rybakina overpowering Naomi Osaka. Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva advanced to the quarter-finals, while Zheng Qinwen stunned Iga Swiatek. Upsets and epic battles marked the exciting day's play.
The ninth day of the U.S. Open was marked by thrilling comebacks and unexpected upsets. Highlighting the day, Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands staged a fantastic comeback against France's Arthur Gea, winning in a gripping match that lasted over five hours.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina achieved a significant victory by defeating Naomi Osaka in straight sets, adding another impressive win to her campaign. American Coco Gauff eased past Iva Jovic to reach the quarter-finals, demonstrating her growing dominance on the court.
Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen also made headlines with their performances, defeating strong opponents to advance further. The day's matches showcased not just skill but resilience, setting the stage for more exciting action in the rounds ahead.
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