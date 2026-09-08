Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at U.S. Open: Day Nine Highlights

Day nine of the U.S. Open featured intense matches, with Botic van de Zandschulp making a remarkable comeback, and Elena Rybakina overpowering Naomi Osaka. Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva advanced to the quarter-finals, while Zheng Qinwen stunned Iga Swiatek. Upsets and epic battles marked the exciting day's play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 08:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 08:18 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at U.S. Open: Day Nine Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ninth day of the U.S. Open was marked by thrilling comebacks and unexpected upsets. Highlighting the day, Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands staged a fantastic comeback against France's Arthur Gea, winning in a gripping match that lasted over five hours.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina achieved a significant victory by defeating Naomi Osaka in straight sets, adding another impressive win to her campaign. American Coco Gauff eased past Iva Jovic to reach the quarter-finals, demonstrating her growing dominance on the court.

Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen also made headlines with their performances, defeating strong opponents to advance further. The day's matches showcased not just skill but resilience, setting the stage for more exciting action in the rounds ahead.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026