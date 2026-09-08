Epic Battles Unfold at U.S. Open: Gauff, Rybakina, and Zheng Shine

As the U.S. Open heats up, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina have both effortlessly progressed to the quarter-finals, demonstrating their prowess on the court. Gauff, the American favorite, dispatched Iva Jovic to set up a promising encounter with Mirra Andreeva.

Meanwhile, Rybakina pursued her third major triumph with an impressive victory over Naomi Osaka, despite the latter's Achilles injury woes. The Kazakh powerhouse is now just one win from potentially securing the world number one ranking.

Zheng Qinwen has captured attention as she staged an iconic recovery to topple Iga Swiatek, cementing her status as a formidable player. The gripping events of the men's draw further added to the day's drama, highlighted by Alexander Blockx's breakthrough and Botic van de Zandschulp's epic comeback.