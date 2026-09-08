Epic Battles Unfold at U.S. Open: Gauff, Rybakina, and Zheng Shine

At the U.S. Open, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals, while Zheng Qinwen made headlines by defeating Iga Swiatek. Gauff outperformed Iva Jovic, while Rybakina overcame Naomi Osaka. Zheng's remarkable comeback against Swiatek highlights her resilience at Flushing Meadows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 08:19 IST
Epic Battles Unfold at U.S. Open: Gauff, Rybakina, and Zheng Shine
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As the U.S. Open heats up, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina have both effortlessly progressed to the quarter-finals, demonstrating their prowess on the court. Gauff, the American favorite, dispatched Iva Jovic to set up a promising encounter with Mirra Andreeva.

Meanwhile, Rybakina pursued her third major triumph with an impressive victory over Naomi Osaka, despite the latter's Achilles injury woes. The Kazakh powerhouse is now just one win from potentially securing the world number one ranking.

Zheng Qinwen has captured attention as she staged an iconic recovery to topple Iga Swiatek, cementing her status as a formidable player. The gripping events of the men's draw further added to the day's drama, highlighted by Alexander Blockx's breakthrough and Botic van de Zandschulp's epic comeback.

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