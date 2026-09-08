Jakarta's Skies Clear: Airports Reopen After Anak Krakatau's Ash Fallout

Indonesia has reopened key airports following a disruptive volcanic ash fallout from Mount Anak Krakatau. The ash led to the closure of eight airports, impacting over 340,000 passengers. As operations resume, authorities focus on ensuring aircraft airworthiness. Anak Krakatau remains at a high alert level amidst ongoing eruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 08:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 08:09 IST
Jakarta's Skies Clear: Airports Reopen After Anak Krakatau's Ash Fallout

Indonesia has reopened several key airports, including the main hub in Jakarta, after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau blanketed the city and its surrounding areas. This decision follows several days of closures that disrupted travel plans for over 340,000 passengers due to safety concerns.

The ash fallout, stemming from a series of eruptions by Anak Krakatau, had led to the closure of eight airports. Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi confirmed that Soekarno-Hatta Airport resumed operations after a shift in wind direction redirected the ash plume.

With volcanic activity persisting at Anak Krakatau, which holds a level 3 alert status, authorities emphasize the need to ensure air safety by inspecting the airworthiness of airplanes that were grounded during the closures. The Anak Krakatau is one of over 130 active volcanoes in this seismically active region of Indonesia.

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