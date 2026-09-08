Karnataka Leads India's Semiconductor Drive with ChipIN Centre Success

Karnataka tops semiconductor support efforts in India, hosting the ChipIN Centre with 81 organizations and 73 chip tape-outs, per MeitY. The state leads in electronic design automation hours, outpacing Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The ChipIN programme is crucial to India's semiconductor ecosystem, bolstered by government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:59 IST
Karnataka Leads India's Semiconductor Drive with ChipIN Centre Success
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) (File Photo/MeitY). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka has positioned itself as the frontrunner in India's burgeoning semiconductor industry, thanks to its ChipIN Centre, which has supported 81 organizations and achieved 73 chip tape-outs, the most in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) disclosed these figures, highlighting the state’s dominance in electronic design automation tool usage, which reached a record 88 lakh hours.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana follow Karnataka, with support provided to 79 and 42 organizations, respectively. Tamil Nadu recorded 33 tape-outs, while Telangana had 28. MeitY's post on social media underscores the increasing activity in chip design and semiconductor development, stating, “From ideas to silicon, India's semiconductor ecosystem is gaining momentum.”

Other states making significant contributions include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, each supporting numerous organizations and achieving several chip tape-outs. The ChipIN Centre at C-DAC is vital in providing necessary infrastructure and expertise to academic institutions and entrepreneurs. This effort is part of a larger initiative backed by substantial government funding, aimed at building a robust and self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem in India.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026