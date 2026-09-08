Karnataka Leads India's Semiconductor Drive with ChipIN Centre Success

Karnataka has positioned itself as the frontrunner in India's burgeoning semiconductor industry, thanks to its ChipIN Centre, which has supported 81 organizations and achieved 73 chip tape-outs, the most in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) disclosed these figures, highlighting the state’s dominance in electronic design automation tool usage, which reached a record 88 lakh hours.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana follow Karnataka, with support provided to 79 and 42 organizations, respectively. Tamil Nadu recorded 33 tape-outs, while Telangana had 28. MeitY's post on social media underscores the increasing activity in chip design and semiconductor development, stating, “From ideas to silicon, India's semiconductor ecosystem is gaining momentum.”

Other states making significant contributions include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, each supporting numerous organizations and achieving several chip tape-outs. The ChipIN Centre at C-DAC is vital in providing necessary infrastructure and expertise to academic institutions and entrepreneurs. This effort is part of a larger initiative backed by substantial government funding, aimed at building a robust and self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem in India.