India's Strategic Vision for Food Security: Embracing Resilience and Innovation

In a high-level panel session hosted by Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, emphasized the country's innovative strategies in addressing food security challenges. Singh highlighted the integration of climate-resilient agriculture and digital technologies as core elements of India's approach.

The discussion, which included ambassadors from Georgia, Ecuador, and the EU, and attended by Minister Avi Dichter, provided a platform for Singh to outline India's comprehensive domestic frameworks. These include climate-resilient crops, artificial intelligence, and targeted food support initiatives under the National Food Security Act and PM-KISAN.

Singh also underscored the importance of supply chain diversification and international logistics, mentioning alternative transit networks like IMEC and enhanced maritime security. His remarks affirmed the strong potential for sustained India–Israel cooperation in agriculture, highlighting recent engagements with Israel's MASHAV to explore expanded bilateral development opportunities.