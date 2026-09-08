Indian Markets React to Global Tensions Amid Rising Crude Prices

On Tuesday, Indian markets opened in negative territory as ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex saw a drop of 278.64 points, settling at 75,854.17, while the NSE Nifty 50 decreased by 36.05 points to 23,743.10.

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted the current challenges facing Indian markets, remarking, 'The market is currently without clear direction, suffering from a two-year period of no significant returns for headline indices. The elevated oil prices and a surge in IPO and OFS issuances have further strained liquidity in secondary markets.'

Bagga also commented on the influence of international developments on market dynamics. The closure of US markets for Labor Day meant US futures were a key driver of sentiment, pointing to a cautious start when the cash markets reopen. However, attention is on the upcoming US CPI release, which could tilt Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations. Key international indexes, including the Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500, followed a downward trend, with Bagga noting mixed-to-lower Asian markets due to oil-driven inflation concerns.

Further into commodity movements, Brent Crude and Crude Oil saw gains, reflecting ongoing Middle East tensions and supply issues, with crude reaching near seven-week highs. Despite these pressures, Rajesh Palviya of Axis Direct noted relative stability in broader Asian indices, although the immediate outlook for the Nifty remains cautious due to its current trading position.