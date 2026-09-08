Japanese Yen Surge Puts Brake on Lucrative Carry Trade

The recent rally in the Japanese yen, triggered by anticipated interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, is ending the profitable carry trade, causing significant market shifts. Investors are adjusting strategies amid expectations for tighter monetary policies and the yen's unexpected strength, posing risks to global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:48 IST
Japanese Yen Surge Puts Brake on Lucrative Carry Trade
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Ahead of an anticipated interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan, the Japanese yen has experienced a significant rally, disrupting the once-profitable carry trade. This shift is prompting investors to reassess strategies as the yen, which recently hit historic lows, regains strength, fueled by early signs of capital repatriation and monetary policy expectations.

The popular carry trade—borrowing in yen to invest in higher-yielding currencies—is now facing unwinding pressures as traders brace for central bank meetings in Japan and the U.S. Charu Chanana, Saxo's chief investment strategist, warns that despite some reduction in yen shorts, further yen appreciation could accelerate the dismantling of these positions.

The yen's rise marks its strongest position since February, creating concerns of potential intervention. Analysts note automatic stop-loss orders have intensified market movements, and the yen has surged against carry trade favorites like the Mexican peso. As volatility climbs, the sustainability of carry trades is in question, with traders wary of anticipated changes in BOJ policies.

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