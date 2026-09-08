Yen Surge and Fresh Iranian Threats Shake Asian Markets

Asian markets faced turbulence on Tuesday as the yen surged and mixed economic data emerged. This resulted in a downturn in stock indices, compounded by Iranian threats that pushed commodity prices and Treasury yields higher.

The yen experienced a significant increase, reaching its strongest level since February. Market strategist Joel Kruger attributed this to the unwinding of carry-trade positions amid prospects for Bank of Japan tightening and potential capital repatriation by Japanese investors.

The Nikkei 225 index showed volatility before closing 1.7% lower, as other Asian indices followed suit. Meanwhile, oil prices continued their ascent, fueled by geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, impacting overall market risk sentiment.