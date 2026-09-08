Yen Surge and Fresh Iranian Threats Shake Asian Markets
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday due to a surge in the yen and mixed economic data, while Iranian threats in the Gulf drove commodity prices higher. The yen's strength impacted Japanese investors, leading to declining stock indices. Global economic tensions and data releases further influenced market dynamics.
Asian markets faced turbulence on Tuesday as the yen surged and mixed economic data emerged. This resulted in a downturn in stock indices, compounded by Iranian threats that pushed commodity prices and Treasury yields higher.
The yen experienced a significant increase, reaching its strongest level since February. Market strategist Joel Kruger attributed this to the unwinding of carry-trade positions amid prospects for Bank of Japan tightening and potential capital repatriation by Japanese investors.
The Nikkei 225 index showed volatility before closing 1.7% lower, as other Asian indices followed suit. Meanwhile, oil prices continued their ascent, fueled by geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, impacting overall market risk sentiment.