Middle East Airlines Resume Flights Amid Cautious Optimism

More airlines are cautiously resuming their services across the Middle East, following disruptions from U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. While some flights are back on track, major carriers remain wary, opting for a careful approach.

Not all routes have been restored, as several airlines continue to suspend services amid safety and diplomatic concerns. This measured response highlights the ongoing volatility affecting the region's air travel sector.

The resumption of flights underlines the delicate balancing act airlines face as they navigate operational risks and the demand for connectivity in the challenging Middle East landscape.