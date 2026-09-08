Escalating Tensions: The Houthi-Saudi Arabian Conflict and Its Global Impact

Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi movement intensified its attacks on Saudi cities and energy installations with missiles and drones, marking a significant escalation in the region. This offensive is part of a broader conflict involving the United States' ongoing war efforts with Iran.

The renewed hostility between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia risks reinstating Yemen's long-dormant civil war, potentially heightening threats to Red Sea shipping and exacerbating disruptions in Middle Eastern energy exports, which are already strained by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis, a political and military faction, control much of northwest Yemen. Emerging in the 1990s as a revival movement of the Zaydi sect, their influence grew post-2011 following the Arab Spring. Since seizing Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, the Houthis demonstrate potent missile capabilities, disrupting global trade and energy markets with strategic regional strikes.