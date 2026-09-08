Erdogan Blames Israel for Middle East Turmoil
Turkish President Erdogan accuses Israel of triggering regional conflicts and sabotaging peace efforts. He blames Israel for undermining a crucial agreement with Iran and the US, while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu asserts Israel's strength and warns against any provocation from adversaries.
In a fiery condemnation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of inciting discord in the Middle East and intentionally thwarting peace initiatives. Erdogan alleged that Israeli actions are harming both global economies and regional alliances, exacerbating tensions initially set to ease with a significant accord between Iran and the US.
Erdogan's sharp reproach followed a Presidential Cabinet meeting, further intensifying diplomatic friction. He accused Israel of destabilizing efforts aimed at de-escalating military conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and regional powers, particularly criticizing Israel for derailing the Islamabad Memorandum, a 14-point plan to mitigate military unrest.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing a Rosh Hashanah governmental meeting, defended Israel's stance, asserting the nation’s military supremacy in the Middle East. He forewarned adversaries against testing Israel's resolve, reiterating the intent to dismantle Iran's regime should hostilities arise.
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