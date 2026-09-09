Minister Rajmohan Teases Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Bypoll Candidates Amid Cultural Jubilee

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan announced on Wednesday that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will reveal the names of its candidates for two upcoming Assembly bypolls after discussions with alliance partners. This was conveyed during an event in Chennai where he interacted with the media.

Rajmohan was speaking at a prize distribution ceremony for art competition winners organized by the Department of Art and Culture. He reflected on the past 100 days in the Assembly, marked by intense debates, and expressed his joy at attending the cultural program.

Highlighting his rise from humble beginnings, Rajmohan shared anecdotes about his school days and his political ascent, thanking Chief Minister Vijay for mentorship. He spoke of his diverse professional background and the challenges faced en route to his election victory.