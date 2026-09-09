Lionel Messi Set to Own Spanish Club C.D. Eldense

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is on the verge of becoming the new owner of Spanish second-division club C.D. Eldense. The Inter Miami star has reached an agreement to acquire the club from its current majority shareholder, Colombian investment firm TH Soluciones Group S.A.S.

This purchase will mark Messi's second club acquisition in Spain this year, following the acquisition of UE Cornella in April. Cornella, noted for its proficiency in nurturing young talent, has seen many of its graduates, including those who joined Barcelona, where Messi had his long-standing career.

While the final stages of legal and contractual formalities, along with the approval from Spain's High Council for Sports (CDS), remain, the completion of the purchase is anticipated soon. Despite joining a host of football stars who own clubs, Messi's investment in player signings for Eldense will be constrained by Spain's stringent salary regulations.