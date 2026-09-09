Reassuring the Nation: Adequate Sugar Supply Expected for Diwali Festivities

Ravi Gupta, Executive Director of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, assures no panic is necessary despite the recent spike in sugar prices. Ample sugar supply is on hand, with imports and new-season sugar set to bolster availability ahead of Diwali. Government efforts and industry efficiencies ensure a steady supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:14 IST
Reassuring the Nation: Adequate Sugar Supply Expected for Diwali Festivities
Ravi Gupta, Executive Director, Shree Renuka Sugars (Photo-Shree Renuka Sugar). Image Credit: ANI

Despite recent concerns over sugar price hikes, Ravi Gupta, Executive Director of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, assures that ample sugar supplies exist in the market. Additional upcoming imports and the early start of the new sugar season are expected to ease any supply tension ahead of the upcoming Diwali festivities.

Gupta, speaking at an Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association event, highlighted that sugar prices have already decreased by 25% recently. With a million tonnes of sugar imports under the Tariff Rate Quota and new seasonal sugar arriving mid-October, there's confidence in uninterrupted festive supplies.

Gupta also dismissed claims that ethanol production is affecting sugar availability, defending the balance between sucrose used for food, ethanol, and exports. He noted that the industry has improved efficiency through technology and new revenue streams, maintaining timely payments to farmers and avoiding sugarcane arrears.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026