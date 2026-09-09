Oshiwara's Commercial Boom: Mumbai's Next Business Powerhouse

The Oshiwara District Center (ODC) in Mumbai's western suburbs is poised to transform the city's commercial landscape. Emerging as a major business hub, ODC draws on decades of planning and visionary infrastructure investment. Its strategic location, supported by metro and railway connectivity and major arterial roads, marks it as a key player in reshaping Mumbai's commercial core.

Envisioned since 1977 to ease pressure on traditional business districts, ODC is now a bustling mixed-use development. Spanning 160 acres, it integrates commercial, retail, residential, and entertainment spaces. Its development momentum accelerated after new building norms enabled large-scale, Grade A office developments, with Crescent Group taking a leading role through its Crescent Western Trade Center projects.

The Crescent Western Trade Center, part of ODC, is a global-grade commercial undertaking by Mumbai's Crescent Group. Designed by Reza Kabul Studio, the development reflects international standards, with premium offices and extensive business infrastructure set to redefine operational efficiency for modern enterprises. Industry insiders describe ODC as a significant shift towards western commercial hubs, indicating a shift in Mumbai's business gravity.