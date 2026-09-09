Oshiwara's Commercial Boom: Mumbai's Next Business Powerhouse

The Oshiwara District Center in Mumbai, decades in the making, is set to redefine the city's commercial landscape. Strategically located with robust connectivity and developed by Crescent Group, it offers premium office spaces and infrastructures, promising to rival Mumbai's established financial districts and capturing investors' interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:15 IST
Oshiwara's Commercial Boom: Mumbai's Next Business Powerhouse
From Vision to Landmark: How Oshiwara District Center Is Emerging as Mumbai's Next Corporate Frontier. Image Credit: ANI

The Oshiwara District Center (ODC) in Mumbai's western suburbs is poised to transform the city's commercial landscape. Emerging as a major business hub, ODC draws on decades of planning and visionary infrastructure investment. Its strategic location, supported by metro and railway connectivity and major arterial roads, marks it as a key player in reshaping Mumbai's commercial core.

Envisioned since 1977 to ease pressure on traditional business districts, ODC is now a bustling mixed-use development. Spanning 160 acres, it integrates commercial, retail, residential, and entertainment spaces. Its development momentum accelerated after new building norms enabled large-scale, Grade A office developments, with Crescent Group taking a leading role through its Crescent Western Trade Center projects.

The Crescent Western Trade Center, part of ODC, is a global-grade commercial undertaking by Mumbai's Crescent Group. Designed by Reza Kabul Studio, the development reflects international standards, with premium offices and extensive business infrastructure set to redefine operational efficiency for modern enterprises. Industry insiders describe ODC as a significant shift towards western commercial hubs, indicating a shift in Mumbai's business gravity.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026