Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Threaten Global Supply Chains

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global trade, faces disruptions that could have significant impacts on international supply chains. This is the stark warning issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday.

The report highlights the vulnerability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular, which might find themselves squeezed out of global markets. As these businesses bow out, economic concentration could increase significantly.

The weakening of trade resilience poses a threat to the stability of the international economy, emphasizing the need for diversified and robust trade pathways.