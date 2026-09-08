Escalating Conflict: Houthi Attacks in Southern Saudi Arabia Ignite Global Oil Tensions

Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis attacked four southern Saudi Arabian cities, injuring over 70 and targeting key oil sites. These actions mark a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict. Saudi Arabia's response and global repercussions, including oil price surges, underscore the conflict's broad impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:57 IST
Escalating Conflict: Houthi Attacks in Southern Saudi Arabia Ignite Global Oil Tensions
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In a significant escalation of the ongoing Middle East conflict, Tehran-backed Houthis launched a barrage of attacks on four southern cities in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. More than 70 people were injured, and key oil installations were set ablaze, marking one of the most notable offensives in the six-month-old war.

Saudi officials reported fires and injuries at multiple sites, including women and children among the 73 wounded. The scale of the attacks highlights the intensity of the conflict, exacerbated by the United States and Israel's recent confrontation with Iran. While the media in Saudi Arabia remains tightly controlled, the Houthis released images of thick smoke and exploding vehicles allegedly from their strikes.

Amidst the escalating confrontation, global oil prices have surged, surpassing $99 a barrel, as disruptions in Middle East energy supplies loom. The international tensions have positioned the U.S. and Iran in a standoff over economic pressures, blockades, and strategic control of crucial maritime lanes like the Strait of Hormuz.

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