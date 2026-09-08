UK Airports Face Delays After Technical Glitch Disrupts Departures

Departing flights at UK airports experienced disruptions due to a technical issue with air traffic control provider NATS. Heathrow Airport confirmed that arrivals were unaffected and was collaborating with NATS to resolve the problem. Edinburgh Airport also acknowledged potential impacts on its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:45 IST
UK Airports Face Delays After Technical Glitch Disrupts Departures
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UK airports faced significant disruptions to departing flights on Tuesday, as the air traffic control provider NATS encountered a technical issue. Heathrow Airport confirmed that flights arriving were not affected by the glitch.

Efforts are underway by Heathrow to work alongside NATS in swiftly resolving the disruption, ensuring minimal impact on passengers.

Edinburgh Airport has also reported the issue, warning that its operations might experience delays due to the technical problem.

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