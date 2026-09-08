Oil Surges Near $100, Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices surged near $100 a barrel due to attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf. This drop impacted major U.S. indices, with the Dow down 1.21%. Rising inflation and bond yields pressured central banks, while the yen's surge indicated potential future market shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:15 IST
Oil Surges Near $100, Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets
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On Tuesday, U.S. stocks experienced a decline as oil prices surged to nearly $100 a barrel following attacks in the Gulf region, affecting energy facilities. This caused all major U.S. indices to trade lower, with the Dow dropping 1.21%, the S&P 500 shrinking by 0.49%, and the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.52% during early trading.

The surge in Brent crude oil to $98.28 per barrel and U.S. crude to $93.40 highlighted the risks of further regional conflict. Meanwhile, inflation continued to unsettle markets, propelled by multi-year highs in bond yields, adding pressure on central banks to raise interest rates.

Simultaneously, the yen saw its strongest rally in two years. The unwinding of yen carry trades contributed to these shifts in the global market landscape. As such, recent U.S. inflation data and upcoming central bank meetings are closely watched by investors as they look to gauge future market trends.

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