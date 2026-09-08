Bailey Challenges Assumptions on BoE Rate Hikes Amid Market Jitters

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has moved to counter the prevailing narrative that a rate hike by the central bank is a given. Bailey declared on Tuesday that this decision would rely heavily on ongoing economic and geopolitical assessments, rather than being a predetermined course of action.

During a parliamentary hearing, Bailey was joined by fellow Monetary Policy Committee members in maintaining a cautious approach ahead of the bank's September 17 announcement. The market's anticipation of rate hikes has resulted in a 'risk premium', driven by potential energy price escalations.

With the market speculating on at least one rate increase by the year's end, Bailey stressed the importance of dispelling misconceptions about the bank's future moves. He reiterated that recent economic data displayed resilience, though conditions remain closely monitored amid external pressures like fluctuating oil prices.