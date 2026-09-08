Bailey Challenges Assumptions on BoE Rate Hikes Amid Market Jitters

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey emphasizes that interest rate hikes are not inevitable and depend on economic conditions. Speaking at the Treasury Committee, Bailey noted that risk premiums in the market reflect fears of rising energy prices. Lawmakers have been cautious about future rate decisions despite market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:29 IST
Bailey Challenges Assumptions on BoE Rate Hikes Amid Market Jitters

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has moved to counter the prevailing narrative that a rate hike by the central bank is a given. Bailey declared on Tuesday that this decision would rely heavily on ongoing economic and geopolitical assessments, rather than being a predetermined course of action.

During a parliamentary hearing, Bailey was joined by fellow Monetary Policy Committee members in maintaining a cautious approach ahead of the bank's September 17 announcement. The market's anticipation of rate hikes has resulted in a 'risk premium', driven by potential energy price escalations.

With the market speculating on at least one rate increase by the year's end, Bailey stressed the importance of dispelling misconceptions about the bank's future moves. He reiterated that recent economic data displayed resilience, though conditions remain closely monitored amid external pressures like fluctuating oil prices.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026