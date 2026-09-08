Yen Soars Amid Rising Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

The Japanese yen nears a seven-month high, fueled by anticipated Bank of Japan policy shifts, potential overseas fund repatriation, and unwinding carry trades. Heightened geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices raise inflation concerns as the market anticipates central bank actions in Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:28 IST
Yen Soars Amid Rising Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns
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The Japanese yen approached a seven-month peak on Tuesday, buoyed by rising oil prices and shifts in U.S. Treasury yields, prompting investor caution. The yen, which gained nearly 5% since last week, was bolstered by expectations of more rapid Bank of Japan policy tightening, potential repatriation of overseas funds, and the unwinding of carry trades.

Strengthening to 152.89 per dollar during Asian trading, surpassing July's intervention levels, it marked the yen's strongest position since February before softening to 154.14 per dollar. Despite minimal official intervention, market corrections contributed to the yen's rally, as noted by Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global Forex.

Amidst geopolitical tensions and looming U.S. economic releases, investors kept an eye on inflation risks, with oil prices near a six-week high and the market speculating on Federal Reserve and European Central Bank rate hikes. The Canadian dollar also advanced against the greenback following the imposition of retaliatory tariffs.

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