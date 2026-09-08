Delhi Tragedy Sparks Reform: New Rules for Paying Guest Accommodations

In the aftermath of a building collapse in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, two patients have been successfully discharged from a trauma center, whereas one individual remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. Officials identified those released as Aditya and Nitish Chib, with Neeraj Bawa still in critical care.

The incident has led to proactive measures, including the demolition of a weakened adjacent structure to mitigate further hazards. According to MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, this will be executed in a controlled manner over the coming days. The police have apprehended the labour contractor involved, Sanoj, in Uttar Pradesh in relation to the collapse.

In an unrelated initiative, the Delhi government is formulating a comprehensive policy to regulate paying guest accommodations. The reforms, detailed by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, aim to enhance safety and security, and include mandatory PG Operating Licences, enhanced surveillance measures, and rent regulation. This policy has been prompted by safety concerns arising from this recent tragedy.