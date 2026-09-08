Market Volatility Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

The S&P 500 and Dow indexes are projected to open lower amid escalating Middle East tensions pushing oil prices higher. Investors await crucial inflation data as market volatility persists. The U.S.-Iran conflict looms large, affecting global equity sentiments. Energy stocks rise with increased geopolitical risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:28 IST
Market Volatility Rises Amid Middle East Tensions
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The S&P 500 and Dow indexes are expected to open lower on Tuesday due to new hostilities in the Middle East sending oil prices soaring to their highest since late July. Investors are nervously eyeing forthcoming inflation data, particularly after a tumultuous period that saw rate-hike expectations fluctuate following comments by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and a robust jobs report.

This shortened week, affected by the Labor Day holiday, will focus on key inflation reports—the Consumer Price Index on Friday and the Producer Price Index on Thursday. Many investors believe these inflation figures will have a significant impact on the Fed's interest rate direction, as Chair Kevin Warsh remains committed to controlling rising prices.

Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors, noted the unpredictability surrounding the situation, especially with Warsh's less transparent approach compared to his predecessor Jerome Powell. With oil prices potentially increasing further, market volatility may continue, reinforced by a 60.6% chance of an interest rate hike this month as per the CME FedWatch tool.

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