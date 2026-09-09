Venice Film Festival Highlights: Women Directors, Immigration Docs, and Elon Musk

The Venice Film Festival this year casts a spotlight on persistent gender inequality in the film industry. Among the 21 fiction films competing for the top prize, only Danish director May el-Toukhy represents female directors. Her drama, "Woman Unknown," underscores the ongoing debate surrounding women's representation in cinema. Meanwhile, just one other entry—a documentary—boasts a female co-director.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras hopes to bring to light the harrowing realities behind U.S. immigration raids in "They're Here," a 25-minute documentary debuting at the festival. Alongside Rachel Lauren Mueller, Poitras depicts volunteers in Minneapolis tracking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. They aim to 'denormalise' violence seen in recent deportation efforts.

In another poignant contribution, Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto addresses the dangers of forgetting the horrors of war with "Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?" Inspired by Vietnam veteran Allen Nelson, the film speaks to fears of rising global conflicts. Simultaneously, Ellen Burstyn's Lifetime Achievement Award remarks convey optimism about the evolving landscape for women in filmmaking.