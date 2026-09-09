European Football Drama: Epic Wins and Narrow Escapes

Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League run with a 2-1 win against Inter Milan. Manchester City triumphed over Porto 2-0. Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund clinched thrilling victories, and Aston Villa edged out Club Brugge 3-2. AEK Athens secured a narrow win against LASK with a stunning free kick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 02:36 IST
European Football Drama: Epic Wins and Narrow Escapes
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Real Madrid began their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Inter Milan, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde, while Inter's Carlos Augusto managed to score a consolation goal late in the game.

In another exciting clash, Manchester City overcame Porto 2-0 with Erling Haaland continuing his goal-scoring spree, netting a header and a late strike to earn the win. Meanwhile, Real Betis battled back to beat Lille 3-2 after a series of dramatic exchanges.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund secured a spirited 3-2 home win over Villarreal, while Aston Villa edged past Club Brugge in Belgium with a 3-2 victory. AEK Athens also notched a win, defeating LASK 1-0 in Greece, courtesy of a spectacular free kick from Razvan Marin.

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