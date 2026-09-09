The Future of the Yen Carry Trade: A Global Market Shift?

The yen carry trade, a key financial strategy in global markets, faces challenges amid Japan's currency surge and potential rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. This practice involves borrowing yen at low interest to invest in higher-yielding currencies. Recent market adjustments suggest a possible shift in this long-standing trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 10:41 IST
The Future of the Yen Carry Trade: A Global Market Shift?
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The yen carry trade, a cornerstone strategy in global finance, is facing headwinds as Japan's currency climbs to a seven-month high, prompting questions about its sustainability.

This financial maneuver relies on borrowing yen at low interest rates to fund investments in higher-yield currencies, but potential Bank of Japan rate hikes could change that dynamic.

With cross-border yen borrowing at a record high, any sudden shift could impact global markets significantly, reminiscent of the 2024 market upheaval triggered by surprise rate hikes.

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