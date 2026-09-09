Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on Food Safety Violators

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a stringent crackdown on food safety violators by suspending multiple licenses, including those of a railway caterer, a dairy unit, and several eateries. The initiative is part of the state's 'Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:37 IST
Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on Food Safety Violators
Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken aggressive action against food safety violations, suspending numerous licenses statewide, including those of a railway catering supplier, a dairy business, and eateries at a religious center in Juhu. This move follows comprehensive inspections under the 'Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra' initiative.

The FDA has suspended licenses of a hospitality and catering company, a dairy unit in Kharghar, and 20 other food establishments across Mumbai, Konkan, and Pune. The crackdown unveiled infractions such as hygiene lapses, unverified operations, and mislabeled products, necessitating immediate enforcement actions and improvement notices.

Authorities found serious breaches, including cockroach infestations and unacceptable storage conditions in commercial kitchens and e-commerce platforms. The FDA has urged citizens to report any suspicious food practices, reinforcing a zero-tolerance stance against public health compromises, while promising ongoing stringent legal measures against offenders.

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