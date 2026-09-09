Rajasthan's Local Elections: Voter Enthusiasm Shines in Jodhpur District

Voter turnout was strong as local body elections took place Sunday in six municipalities within Jodhpur district, Rajasthan. Citizens arrived at polling stations early, eager to participate in the democratic process. Officials report that the polling is proceeding peacefully, with enhanced security measures in place.

The municipalities of Pipar City, Bilara, Bhopalgarh, Mathania, Tinwari, and Balesar are undergoing elections, with Mathania witnessing a particularly intense contest. It boasts 14,310 eligible voters and 80 candidates vying for just 25 wards. District Collector Alok Ranjan is actively supervising the process, collecting updates from his team regarding ground arrangements.

Authorities are urging eligible citizens to exercise their franchise, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also casting his vote in the district. He described the event as a ‘festival of democracy’ and highlighted the civic responsibility attached to voting. The second voting phase is scheduled for September 11.