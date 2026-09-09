Forging Alliances: Ishiba Advocates for Stronger Japan-South Korea Cooperation

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urges robust Japan-South Korea cooperation, envisioning them as a powerful global economic and defense entity. Addressing historical issues, Ishiba recommends initiating security and economic collaborations, including an 'Asian NATO', to address shared regional challenges and enhance international influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:41 IST
Forging Alliances: Ishiba Advocates for Stronger Japan-South Korea Cooperation
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers remarks on “The Future of Korea-Japan Relations” at the World Knowledge Forum. (Image Source: Maeil Business Newspaper/World Knowledge Forum) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called for a robust alliance between South Korea and Japan, stating their combined efforts could elevate them to the world's third-largest economic and defense power. Speaking at the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, Ishiba emphasized the shared core values of freedom, democracy, and human rights between the two nations, urging the formation of a 'true partnership of equals.'

Ishiba highlighted that, together, South Korea and Japan would rank third globally in terms of GDP and defense capabilities, while their combined population would be the ninth largest. He noted that enhanced cooperation could enable Seoul and Tokyo to contribute significantly to the international community.

Addressing historical disputes, Ishiba acknowledged Japan's responsibility in confronting past actions during the annexation of Joseon and stressed the need for trust-building measures. He refrained from visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for 25 years and proposed an 'Asian NATO' framework to strengthen regional security. Moreover, Ishiba advocated for economic and people-to-people exchanges, suggesting joint efforts in sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

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