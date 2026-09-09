DeepSeek's IPO Launch Amidst AI Market Competition

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has engaged CITIC Securities to navigate its initial public offering on Shanghai's STAR Market, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Hangzhou-based company plans to start the IPO process this year, as the discussions remain confidential, highlighting the firm's strategic financial movements.

The appointment of CITIC by DeepSeek indicates progress in the IPO preparations, yet specific details of the offering remain undecided. As is typical for firms seeking a mainland China listing, DeepSeek must undergo pre-listing tutoring by a securities firm before filing an application.

The company's move comes amidst a search for fresh capital to bolster its infrastructure and talent pool, while facing fierce competition from Chinese and U.S. AI enterprises. DeepSeek's current funding round could value it at 500 billion yuan, establishing its strong position against domestic and international players in the tech domain.