DeepSeek's IPO Launch Amidst AI Market Competition

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is preparing for an IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market, engaging CITIC Securities for the process. The company aims to secure funds for computing infrastructure and talent amid stiff competition with US and Chinese rivals. The IPO could significantly bolster DeepSeek's market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:40 IST
DeepSeek's IPO Launch Amidst AI Market Competition
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Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has engaged CITIC Securities to navigate its initial public offering on Shanghai's STAR Market, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Hangzhou-based company plans to start the IPO process this year, as the discussions remain confidential, highlighting the firm's strategic financial movements.

The appointment of CITIC by DeepSeek indicates progress in the IPO preparations, yet specific details of the offering remain undecided. As is typical for firms seeking a mainland China listing, DeepSeek must undergo pre-listing tutoring by a securities firm before filing an application.

The company's move comes amidst a search for fresh capital to bolster its infrastructure and talent pool, while facing fierce competition from Chinese and U.S. AI enterprises. DeepSeek's current funding round could value it at 500 billion yuan, establishing its strong position against domestic and international players in the tech domain.

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