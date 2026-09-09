Oil Marketing Earnings Set to Rebound Amid Rising Fuel Prices
India's oil marketing companies anticipate recovery in earnings for July-September FY27, driven by increased auto-fuel prices and improved marketing margins. Despite potential volatility from crude oil prices, OMCs' integrated margins are expected to make significant gains, and LPG under-recoveries are set to decline, according to Emkay Research.
India's oil marketing companies (OMCs) are forecasted to achieve a significant recovery in earnings during the July-September quarter of FY27. This rebound is attributed to elevated auto-fuel prices, enhanced marketing margins, and a decrease in LPG under-recoveries, as detailed in a report by Emkay Research.
Emkay highlights that auto-fuel marketing economics have improved, thanks to recovering margins and reduced LPG under-recoveries. Earlier in July, crude prices fell sharply, aiding the situation before tensions in the Middle East caused prices to surge again.
Although increasing fuel prices bolstered marketing margins, challenges persist due to geopolitical tensions which introduce volatility in crude oil prices, potentially affecting OMCs' full-year earnings outlook from earlier predictions.
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