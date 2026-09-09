Oil Marketing Earnings Set to Rebound Amid Rising Fuel Prices

India's oil marketing companies (OMCs) are forecasted to achieve a significant recovery in earnings during the July-September quarter of FY27. This rebound is attributed to elevated auto-fuel prices, enhanced marketing margins, and a decrease in LPG under-recoveries, as detailed in a report by Emkay Research.

Emkay highlights that auto-fuel marketing economics have improved, thanks to recovering margins and reduced LPG under-recoveries. Earlier in July, crude prices fell sharply, aiding the situation before tensions in the Middle East caused prices to surge again.

Although increasing fuel prices bolstered marketing margins, challenges persist due to geopolitical tensions which introduce volatility in crude oil prices, potentially affecting OMCs' full-year earnings outlook from earlier predictions.