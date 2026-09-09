Israel's Diplomatic Rift with the UK over Consulate Closure and Sanctions

Israel has commanded the United Kingdom to shutter its consulate in East Jerusalem within 30 days, escalating tensions in the wake of fresh sanctions on Israeli settlements by the UK, France, and Canada. This decision is part of a suite of retaliatory measures enacted by Israel, as confirmed by two Israeli officials and additional sources familiar with the affairs.

In response, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expressed regret, but noted the move was foreseeable. Citing Britain's discontent with Israeli settlement policy, Miliband highlighted, "We weighed the costs and benefits of acting and decided we simply could not stand by due to fears of Israeli action." The consulate, representing British interests on Palestinian issues since 1839, faces a full closure, disbanding its historical diplomatic presence.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized the UK sanctions, branding them "morally distorted" and termed the UK's actions as interference in Israel's sovereignty ahead of their imminent elections. Meanwhile, diplomatic entities have noted that these sanctions, symbolic as they might appear, emphasize Israel's increasing diplomatic isolation over its settlement policies and alleged human rights violations in the region.