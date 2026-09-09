EU Court Dismisses Hungary's Legal Challenge

The European Union's General Court has dismissed Hungary's lawsuit against the EU decision to use windfall profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to support Ukraine's defense. The court, second-highest in the bloc, declared it had no jurisdiction over this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:21 IST
EU Court Dismisses Hungary's Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's General Court has ruled against Hungary in its attempt to contest the EU's utilization of windfall profits. These profits, derived from frozen Russian central bank assets, are intended for Ukraine's defense efforts.

The court emphasized it did not possess the legal authority to adjudicate on this particular matter, leaving Hungary's action without recourse in the EU's judicial structure.

This decision marks a significant moment in the EU's approach to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026