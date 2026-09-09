EU Court Dismisses Hungary's Legal Challenge
The European Union's General Court has dismissed Hungary's lawsuit against the EU decision to use windfall profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to support Ukraine's defense. The court, second-highest in the bloc, declared it had no jurisdiction over this issue.
The European Union's General Court has ruled against Hungary in its attempt to contest the EU's utilization of windfall profits. These profits, derived from frozen Russian central bank assets, are intended for Ukraine's defense efforts.
The court emphasized it did not possess the legal authority to adjudicate on this particular matter, leaving Hungary's action without recourse in the EU's judicial structure.
This decision marks a significant moment in the EU's approach to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
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