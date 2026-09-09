AI Tension: U.S. Accuses China of Tech Theft

The U.S. government has leveled serious allegations against several Chinese artificial intelligence firms, accusing them of illicitly copying technology from American companies. The accusations come at a delicate time, just ahead of a planned meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies later this month.

According to U.S. law enforcement and intelligence, these Chinese enterprises, including major names like DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and Alibaba, engaged in what is known as distillation. This complex process involves training smaller AI models with output from larger, costly ones to reduce new AI tool training expenses.

The U.S. claims these acts were carried out with the potential awareness of the Chinese government, citing concerns that such activities could enhance China's military and cyberattack capabilities, posing threats to U.S. allies. Despite China's rejection of these claims, U.S. officials remain steadfast, adding tension to the upcoming high-stakes diplomatic engagements.