The North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), which operates the Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan, remains under scrutiny as enforcement actions by the country's Justice Ministry continue. This announcement was made on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to address environmental violations.

On Tuesday, Interfax, a Russian news agency, reported that Kazakhstan had temporarily put a hold on proceedings to enforce a significant fine of over $5 billion. This financial penalty was imposed on NCOC due to breaches in environmental regulations.

The legal confrontation underscores Kazakhstan's commitment to holding corporations accountable for ecological damages while balancing economic interests. The situation remains fluid as authorities pursue justice in this high-stakes environmental case.