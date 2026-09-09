DRI Intensifies Nationwide Cannabis Crackdown with Major Seizures

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has significantly ramped up efforts against the illegal cannabis trade, seizing approximately 740 kg of cannabis and charas throughout the country, according to the Ministry of Finance. This crackdown, involving eight major operations over two weeks, has resulted in 13 arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In a notable operation on September 8 near Raipur, officials intercepted two trucks from Vishakhapatnam on Old Dhamtari Road. The search yielded 375.95 kg of cannabis hidden in sacks, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation of both vehicles. Earlier actions in the Raipur corridor on August 26 saw another truck impounded with 124 kg of cannabis concealed within.

Along the Aurangabad–Patna Highway, enforcement encountered resistance on September 5 and 6. After a pursuit, they discovered a hidden cavity in the driver's cabin containing 90 packets of ganja, totaling 140.5 kg. Additional seizures occurred in northern rail and road networks and via international air routes, highlighting the breadth of the agency’s comprehensive anti-trafficking strategy.