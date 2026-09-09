India-US Trade Deal Inches Closer Amid Global Trade Innovations

The long-anticipated trade agreement between India and the United States is on the verge of conclusion, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Agrawal emphasized that while minor details are still in discussion, the signing will occur at a strategically appropriate time.

The agreement aims to ensure preferential access to each country's markets, diverging from India's standard MFN tariffs and aligning with the US's executive tariffs. Agrawal noted that businesses are already benefitting from the improved diplomatic ties, highlighting the positivity surrounding these negotiations.

In addition to the US deal, progress is being made on the India-Chile and India-New Zealand free trade agreements. Agrawal also addressed challenges faced by exporters due to high freight costs, reiterating the government's commitment to resolving logistical hurdles. India's fintech industry is poised for growth, with opportunities to capitalize on its digital payments innovations globally.