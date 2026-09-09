India Launches Photonics Industry Body to Lead Global Innovations

India introduced its first independent photonics industry body, the India Photonics Association (IPA), to foster innovation and collaboration in the sector. Aimed at strengthening India's global photonics footprint, the IPA will partner with industry leaders to support comprehensive growth and policy-making, anticipating a market doubling by 2034.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:15 IST
India Launches Photonics Industry Body to Lead Global Innovations
India Photonics Association (IPA) inauguration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India took a significant leap in the photonics industry with the launch of its first independent photonics body, the India Photonics Association (IPA), aimed at driving innovation and collaboration within the burgeoning sector. The IPA aspires to position India as a global leader, providing essential industry-grounded inputs for policy development and fostering an environment of growth and innovation.

The inception of the IPA was marked by the presence of prominent figures, including Sarin Sundar, CTO of the India Semiconductor Mission, alongside industry veterans and technical experts. Highlighting the association's goals, Rohin Y, Board Member of IPA, emphasized the importance of establishing comprehensive supply chain partnerships to produce world-class photonics products domestically and globally, thus creating tangible value and business opportunities.

The inauguration emphasized collaborative growth and knowledge sharing among participants, underscoring the transformative impact of photonics across various sectors in India. Director General Ashwini Aggarwal emphasized the crucial role of photonics in India's digital landscape. With the Indian photonics market expected to reach a staggering USD 155 billion by 2034, driven by rapid advancements in silicon photonics, the IPA is poised to align the country's infrastructure and technology towards a photonics-driven future.

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