Controversy Erupts Over 'Purification' FIR Against Unknown Persons

In a developing controversy, Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed on Wednesday that police have succumbed to pressure to file a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown individuals implicated in the 'purification' of Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan following a rally by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge last month. Khera asserted that political pressure led to the delayed filing of the FIR, which came following widespread social and media criticism.

The FIR was registered at Haldwani Kotwali station after a complaint by Congress worker Anju, under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act. Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC disclosed that the police had received a total of 80 complaints and petitions, including 19 from the Nainital district, all pressing for the registration of the FIR.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, expressed approval of the development. Speaking in Nagpur, Raut noted he was initially concerned that political forces were attempting to frame Rahul Gandhi. Raut praised the public's pressure that resulted in an FIR against those involved in activities that disrupt social harmony. Despite the formal complaint, the authorities have yet to identify specific suspects.