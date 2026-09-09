Loan App Scandal: Harassment and Extortion Unveiled

In a shocking case unravelled in Boduppal, a 42-year-old laborer, Pasula Kavitha, has alleged severe harassment from unidentified recovery agents associated with the loan app 'Vardhan'. Disturbingly, these agents, unknown in their identity, have purportedly resorted to extorting and threatening her by using morphed nude photographs of her minor daughter.

The ordeal for Kavitha started on August 30 and 31, with incessant calls demanding the repayment of a loan allegedly taken by her relative, Pasula Bhanu Prakash, through the Vardhan loan app. Despite her clarifications about not being connected to the loan, the harassment only escalated as she disconnected the calls, leading to verbal abuses.

The situation further worsened when the callers sent digitally altered images of Kavitha’s daughter, a Class 10 student, to her WhatsApp, threatening to disclose the images publicly unless the requested payment was made. Alarmed and fearing more harassment, Kavitha avoided calls from the same numbers on September 4. Her complaint led the Medipally Police to register a case against the elusive callers under Sections 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66E of the Information Technology Act, as investigations are fervently conducted to unearth the identities behind these numbers.