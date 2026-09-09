Maharashtra's DELTA Act: Revolutionizing Land Tokenization with Blockchain

Maharashtra is on the brink of a fintech revolution with the introduction of the DELTA Act, which aims to establish a legal framework for the blockchain-based tokenization of land and other immovable assets, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He detailed these plans at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, held in Mumbai.

Fadnavis emphasized that tokenization is more than speculative hype; it's about leveraging productive capital by transforming dormant assets into economic opportunities. He highlighted the state's goal to increase transparency and liquidity through this framework while enhancing access to ownership and financial resources.

During the session, industry leaders, including Kris Gopalakrishnan, underscored the significance of fostering a digital financial terrain resting on inclusion and trust. The DELTA Act is seen as part of a broader strategy to make finance more accessible, guided by India's successful digital payment ecosystem like UPI.