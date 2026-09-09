Political Clash Over AfD's Controversial Policies

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the Alternative for Germany (AfD) for allegedly supporting Russia and promoting anti-immigration policies he described as 'ethnic cleansing.' Merz addressed parliament after the AfD's significant election win in Saxony-Anhalt, emphasizing the potential socio-economic consequences of their policies.

The AfD claims Merz misrepresents their stance to malign the party, maintaining their policies adhere to legal frameworks. Despite a challenging election outcome and flagging approval ratings, Merz is determined to continue his reform agenda, rejecting resignation calls.

The AfD's platform includes 'remigration' policies, sparking controversy and concerns about labor shortages. As the aftermath of the election unfolds, coalition dynamics remain uncertain, and mainstream parties uphold a strategic 'firewall' against forming alliances with the AfD.