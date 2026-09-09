L&T Secures Major Offshore Order from ONGC to Boost India's Energy Infrastructure

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), through its energy division, has secured a substantial offshore project order from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), intending to bolster production capabilities of existing offshore assets. The order covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning for the Ratna-I and NLM-14 projects along India’s west coast.

Defined by L&T as a 'large' order, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, the project includes the construction of three new well-head platforms and a riser platform. Additionally, it will involve laying multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, alongside required modifications to current offshore installations.

Parthasarathi Chatterjee, the Senior VP and Head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, emphasized the significance of these developments in enhancing India’s offshore energy infrastructure. He highlighted that these projects require meticulous planning and integration of both new facilities and existing structures. L&T's extensive EPCIC experience will be pivotal in delivering these projects efficiently and safely.