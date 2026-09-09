Esri India Launches Digital Atlas Program to Revolutionize Geography Education

Esri India introduces the Digital Atlas Program, a free initiative utilizing ArcGIS Online to revolutionize geography education in schools across India. By linking curriculum content with interactive maps and data, it aims to foster spatial thinking, encouraging students to become knowledge creators rather than just map users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:01 IST
Esri India Launches Digital Atlas Program to Revolutionize Geography Education
Esri India Launches Digital Atlas Program for Schools. Image Credit: ANI

Esri India, a leading name in GIS software and mapping solutions, has unveiled the Digital Atlas Program. This innovative initiative aims to transform geography education for school students across India. The program, which is free for schools, integrates with ArcGIS Online to offer engaging and impactful learning experiences.

By using curriculum-aligned content and various ready-to-use resources, the Digital Atlas Program strives to inspire curiosity among students. It encourages them to explore beyond textbooks by connecting classroom concepts to real-world applications. Students can delve into questions such as urban flooding mechanisms, helping them become not just map users, but knowledge creators.

The program is part of a broader effort to nurture spatial thinking in students, preparing them to address global challenges through a geographic lens. Esri India, through its experience with educational institutions, aims to ensure students develop a comprehensive understanding of GIS technologies and their practical applications.

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