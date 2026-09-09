Hydroelectric Station Blast in Switzerland
In southern Switzerland, an explosion at a hydroelectric power station seriously injured two individuals, leading to a partial building collapse. Authorities are conducting rescue operations. The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown.
An explosion at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland left two people seriously injured on Wednesday, according to local broadcaster RSI.
The incident caused part of the building to collapse, triggering immediate rescue efforts, the report detailed, citing police sources.
As investigations continue, the precise cause behind the explosion remains uncertain.